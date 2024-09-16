GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MGM Healthcare launches dedicated centre for IVF services

Updated - September 16, 2024 10:27 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
MGM Healthcare launches In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) services.

MGM Healthcare launches In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) services. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

MGM Healthcare has announced the launch of its cutting-edge In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) services. 

The newly established ‘Varam IVF centre’ at MGM Healthcare aims to provide advanced fertility treatments and personalised care, bringing together specialists with state-of-the-art technology and extensive ancillary services all under one roof, a press release from the hospital said. Varam IVF’s services, include ovarian stimulation, intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), and intracytoplasmic sperm injection. Additionally, they provide cryopreservation, laser-assisted hatching, and pre-implantation genetic testing to support a variety of fertility needs, the release added.

“As more and more couples choose assisted reproductive technologies like IVF, conversations around infertility have become more open. Seeking treatment for infertility is no longer a taboo but rather a courageous step towards fulfilling the dream of parenthood,” Urjitha Rajagopalan, Director, MGM Healthcare, said.

Prashanth Rajagopalan, Director, MGM Healthcare; Dakshayani D., Director, Varam IVF, Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Fertility Specialist were present at the inauguration.

Published - September 16, 2024 10:26 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.