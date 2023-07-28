ADVERTISEMENT

MGM Healthcare inaugurates advanced ECMO care facility for children 

July 28, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

ECMO is a treatment that pumps and oxygenates blood outside a child’s body through a machine and returns oxygen-rich-blood to the body, allowing the heart and lungs to recover

The Hindu Bureau

MGM Healthcare, a multi-speciality hospital. has inaugurated its centralised paediatric and neonatal ECMO centre.

Paediatric extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) is a life support system for critically ill children who have life-threatening heart or lung problems. ECMO is a treatment that pumps and oxygenates blood outside a child’s body through a machine and returns oxygen-rich-blood to the body, allowing the heart and lungs to recover.

The centre was inaugurated by Dr. K. R. Balakrishnan, Chairman - Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Director - Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support, MGM Healthcare.

“This centralised facility symbolises our unwavering dedication to delivering cutting-edge medical interventions, particularly ECMO, the pinnacle of life support for critically ill children. By establishing this centre, we reaffirm our mission to offer these young patients the utmost opportunities for recovery and a promising, thriving future,” he said.

