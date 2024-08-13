ADVERTISEMENT

MGM Healthcare gets centre of excellence appreciation award

Published - August 13, 2024 07:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The award was presented by the Abdominal Wall Reconstruction Surgeons’ Community

The Hindu Bureau

The Abdominal Wall Reconstruction Surgeons’ Community (AWRSC) has awarded the certificate of “Center of Excellence in AWR and Hernia Surgery” to MGM Healthcare. According to Deepak Subramanian, senior consultant and clinical lead, general, minimal access (GI) and bariatric surgery at the hospital, this is a centre of excellence appreciation award given by the AWRSC for the quality of work done in the field. “The certificate is given to a centre that also does good volumes of surgeries and has good outcomes. They do a thorough analysis. The AWRSC assessed our centre, the facilities available, and the number of surgeries performed, their outcomes, and the side effects that we have had,” he said.

