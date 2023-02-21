HamberMenu
MGM Healthcare conducts awareness campaign on hearing loss

February 21, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Sanjeev Mohanty, senior consultant and head of department, ENT, Head and Neck Surgery, answered the attendees questions on hearing loss.

Sanjeev Mohanty, senior consultant and head of department, ENT, Head and Neck Surgery, answered the attendees questions on hearing loss. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

An awareness campaign on hearing loss and cochlear implants was held by MGM Healthcare in the city on Tuesday. Sanjeev Mohanty, senior consultant and head of department, ENT, Head and Neck Surgery, at MGM Healthcare addressed questions from the public on hearing loss and apprised the audience on early detection of hearing impairment in children.

“Hearing disabilities can be caused by genetic issues, poor nutrition during pregnancy, frequent ear infections, a lack of immunisations and ongoing exposure to loud noises,” said Dr. Mohanty. While those with mild to moderate hearing loss can benefit from assistive technology like hearing aids, cochlear implants are the greatest solution for both children and adults with profound hearing loss, he added.

It has been observed that, for every 1,000 newborns, three to four have severe to profound hearing loss, while 6% to 7% have mild to moderate hearing problems, as per a press release.

