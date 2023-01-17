MGM Healthcare collaborates with renowned surgeon from U.S.

HamberMenu
January 17, 2023 02:24 am | Updated 02:24 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

MGM Healthcare announced its association with Anil Vaidya, a renowned multi-visceral transplant surgeon from the United States of America. MGM Healthcare said the association with Dr. Anil Vaidya, who is a world authority in all facets of pancreatic, intestinal and multi-visceral transplant, would allow the institution to create a robust transplant programme in these sectors. Patients with severe gastrointestinal conditions, including short bowel syndrome, obstructed intestines, stomach, pancreas, liver, intestinal, and/or kidney failure, can benefit from this comprehensive programme, the release added.

