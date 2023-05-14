MGM Healthcare celebrates International Nurses Day

May 14, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - CHENNAI

MGM Healthcare marked International Nurses Day by creating a human formation of the message “Our Nurses Our Future” on the hospital premises.

Around 150 staff from the hospital gathered together to show their support and gratitude towards the nursing fraternity at the hospital. The International Nurses Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, who is considered the founder of modern nursing.

The human formation was an effort to praise the commitment, courage and compassion that nurses bring to the many roles they play, the hospital said in a release. Throughout the two-day celebration, a series of events were organised, including a special educational and empowerment session for the nurses by Dr. Sonymol K., Chief Operating Officer, SP Fort Healthcare and a National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH) Assessor, along with several other entertaining sessions for nurses.

