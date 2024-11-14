MGM Healthcare celebrates Children’s Day

MGM Healthcare on Thursday celebrated Children’s Day with a series of educational activities aimed at promoting health awareness among young students. Over 140 children from the Narayana E-Techno School participated in the event, which included a mix of games, interactive health sessions, and hands-on learning experiences. Paediatricians, nurses, and staff joined in on the celebrations, ensuring an informative experience for the children. The day began with an interactive session led by Ezhilarasan, senior consultant, paediatrics and neonatology, and Deepa Esow, senior consultant paediatrician, who emphasised healthy habits such as regular handwashing and discussed the importance of balancing screen and study time and leisure/playtime.

