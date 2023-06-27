ADVERTISEMENT

Mexican film festival to be held in Chennai from July 3 to 5

June 27, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation will be organising a Mexican Film Festival in association with the Embassy of Mexico in India, New Delhi, at the Alliance Française of Madras, Nungambakkam, from July 3 to 5. 

Five films will be screened as part of the film festival. On July 3, The Good Herbs directed by Maria Novaro will be screened at 6 p.m. as the inaugural film. On July 4, Mariana, Mariana will be shown at 6 p.m., and Poison for the Fairies will be screened at 7.50 p.m. 

On July 5, Hell of All So Feared will be screened at 6 p.m. and The Suffragettes will be screened at 7.50 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 For details, call 9840151956/8939022618.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US