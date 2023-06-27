Mexican film festival to be held in Chennai from July 3 to 5

June 27, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation will be organising a Mexican Film Festival in association with the Embassy of Mexico in India, New Delhi, at the Alliance Française of Madras, Nungambakkam, from July 3 to 5.

Five films will be screened as part of the film festival. On July 3, The Good Herbs directed by Maria Novaro will be screened at 6 p.m. as the inaugural film. On July 4, Mariana, Mariana will be shown at 6 p.m., and Poison for the Fairies will be screened at 7.50 p.m.

On July 5, Hell of All So Feared will be screened at 6 p.m. and The Suffragettes will be screened at 7.50 p.m.

For details, call 9840151956/8939022618.