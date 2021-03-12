Metrowater’s sewer network scheme gets a good response

‘Ilanthorum Inaippu’, which was launched last month, facilitates residents to pay a bill in 10 installments in five years after the house service connection is given as part of the underground sewer network.

In the past fortnight, nearly 8,000 sewer connections have been provided in the added areas under the Metrowater scheme ‘Ilanthorum Inaippu’.

The scheme, which was launched last month facilitates residents to pay a bill in 10 installments in five years after the house service connection is given as part of the underground sewer network.

Officials noted that the scheme had gained considerable response as it was hassle-free and work was completed in just a few days. Normally, about 10,000 connections are provided every year in the city. However, the scheme enabled the sewer network to be made functional faster.

At present, residents from Tiruvottiyur, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam and Sholinganallur had opted for connections under the scheme. “Once we finish the scheme, we provide a notice to the residents about the connections and raise the bill later. Earlier, it would take at least one month for connections to be given, including permission for road cuts,” an official said.

The water agency plans to cover 10 areas, including Perungudi, Karapakkam and Nolambur, with 1,53,546 sewer connections in the next few months. The aim is to reduce sewage pollution.

The project is being undertaken at a cost of ₹50 crore in the first phase. A similar scheme is being executed in core areas under the ‘Azhaithal Inaippu’ scheme, where sewer connections are provided based on calls from residents.

Residents of Anna Nagar Western Extension noted that the scheme should be extended to the water supply network as well. It would help people obtain connections without delay.

However, officials said sewer connections were given priority owing to environment and public health aspects. Water pipeline connections were more complex and would be considered in the next phase.