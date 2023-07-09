Metrowater work still under progress on 219 roads in Madipakkam

July 09, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Metrowater work is currently in progress on 219 roads in Madipakkam. A total of 285 roads have been subjected to road cuts by the department to provide domestic sewerage and house connections, out of which 66 roads have been handed over to the Greater Chennai Corporation for relaying.

“Excess earth has been removed from all these roads and wet mix has been laid in 30. Additionally, 24 roads have been laid with cement concrete and bituminous concrete in three roads. The remaining roads will be done in coordination with service departments,” Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said.

According to a source, 70% to 75% of roads in Madipakkam have been cut by Metrowater and are now in various stages. The Corporation had initially permitted the department to cut open 153 roads to lay sewerage lines in the area.

Metrowater has cut open 132 roads, in addition to the initial 153, to complete sewerage and house connections in the remaining streets. Tenders have already been settled by the Corporation for the first set of 153 roads and advance action is being taken for the leftover roads.

Mr. Radhakrishnan conducted inspections in Karthikeyapuram in Madipakkam on Sunday to take stock of the street blacktopping work being done in the locality.

