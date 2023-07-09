HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Metrowater work still under progress on 219 roads in Madipakkam

The Corporation had initially permitted the water agency to cut open 153 roads to lay sewerage lines in the area, but an additional 132 roads have been cut open to facilitate the connections

July 09, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan inspecting the street blacktopping work being done in Madipakkam on Sunday.

Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan inspecting the street blacktopping work being done in Madipakkam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Metrowater work is currently in progress on 219 roads in Madipakkam. A total of 285 roads have been subjected to road cuts by the department to provide domestic sewerage and house connections, out of which 66 roads have been handed over to the Greater Chennai Corporation for relaying.

“Excess earth has been removed from all these roads and wet mix has been laid in 30. Additionally, 24 roads have been laid with cement concrete and bituminous concrete in three roads. The remaining roads will be done in coordination with service departments,” Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said.

According to a source, 70% to 75% of roads in Madipakkam have been cut by Metrowater and are now in various stages. The Corporation had initially permitted the department to cut open 153 roads to lay sewerage lines in the area.

Metrowater has cut open 132 roads, in addition to the initial 153, to complete sewerage and house connections in the remaining streets. Tenders have already been settled by the Corporation for the first set of 153 roads and advance action is being taken for the leftover roads.

Mr. Radhakrishnan conducted inspections in Karthikeyapuram in Madipakkam on Sunday to take stock of the street blacktopping work being done in the locality.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.