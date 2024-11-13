Metrowater to start replacing portion of reverse osmosis membranes in Nemmeli desalination plant by December

Chennai Metrowater is set to replace reverse osmosis (RO) membranes at the desalination plant in Nemmeli. The work is likely to start by the second week of December.

The desalination plant has a capacity to treat 110 million litres of seawater a day (mld). Currently, the plant produces nearly 60 mld of drinking water, which is supplied to the southern parts of the city.

RO membranes are a crucial component in producing quality freshwater. The plant has 7,056 RO membranes, which are used for converting seawater into freshwater.

Maintaining quality

Every year, at least 15% of the membranes are replaced to maintain the quality of the drinking water produced at the plant. The membranes are imported from the U.S. Earlier, 1,060 RO membranes were changed at the plant.

The work to replace the RO membranes would not affect the water treatment quality as the remaining membranes would be put to use.

Water production at the plant is limited to 60 mld to match the withdrawal rate from other sources, particularly from reservoirs, for water supply in the city.

Officials said that 3,031 RO membranes will be purchased this time. However, only 1,440 RO membranes would be replaced and the remaining ones would be kept as stock. The membranes, particularly those in the first few columns of the RO unit, will be replaced as they are prone to deterioration. Additional numbers are being purchased considering the ageing of the plant built in 2013.

VA Tech Wabag, the firm that is maintaining the facility, would execute the work. The membranes would be changed by February next year. The water agency is drawing 75 mld from the second desalination plant in Nemmeli for city’s requirement. Chennai is now being supplied with nearly 1,092 mld, including municipal and industrial supply.