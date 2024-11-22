 />
Metrowater to set up filtration system at the renovated pool on Marina beach

The facility, which can treat 4.5 million litres of water a day, will be built at a cost of ₹3.41 crore

Published - November 22, 2024 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The pool on Marina beach was built in 1942, and has been maintained by the Greater Chennai Corporation since 1977.

The pool on Marina beach was built in 1942, and has been maintained by the Greater Chennai Corporation since 1977. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Metrowater will set up a water filtration and recycling facility at the recently renovated swimming pool on the Marina beach, a release said.

The facility, which can treat 4.5 million litres of water a day, would be built at a cost of ₹3.41 crore. The pool was built in 1942, and has been maintained by the Greater Chennai Corporation since 1977. Better services, with additional trainers and modern amenities, have been planned for the renovated pool. As the water filtration and cleaning system, installed two decades ago, at the pool has now become outdated, the cleaning is being done manually, said officials.

Chennai Metrowater has been entrusted with the operation and maintenance of the filtration facility for five years. The work to set up the system would begin in January.

