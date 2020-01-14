Metrowater to provide nearly 1.11 lakh sewer connections

As part of its effort to mitigate pollution in waterways and improve its sewer network, Chennai Metrowater plans to provide over one lakh new sewer connections in the city, including in added areas in six months.

The water agency is awaiting a government order to execute the projects in the areas identified across the city. Officials of the Metrowater said nearly 1,11, 237 sewer connections need to be given in various areas, including Ambattur, Ullagaram and Puzhuthivakkam, Madhavaram, Puthagaram, Nolambur and Sholinganallur. This also includes nearly 11,000 connections that need to be effected in the core areas, officials said.

The water agency had recently launched two services — ‘Azhaithal Inaippu’ and ‘Illanthorum Inaippu’ scheme — wherein consumers may dial for a sewer connection and it would be provided without seeking any documents and bills would be raised later. The agency would provide sewer connections in added areas as part of the underground drainage scheme without any application and residents can pay the bill in 10 instalments in five years.

“We have already received nearly 4,100 calls in the past one month expressing interest for sewer connections in both core and added areas. Work to provide these connections is already on in some areas and would be completed in 15 days,” said an official.

10,000 applications

On an average, the water agency receives only 10,000 applications for water/sewer connections every year. It has nearly 8.5 lakh consumers in the city and added areas.

Metrowater intially plans to provide sewer connections in buildings up to two floors under the scheme. However, residents, particularly in added areas, want the scheme to be extended to apartment complexes S. Raghuraman, a resident of Ambattur, said more residents in apartment complexes would benefit from the scheme. “Residents would come forward to take connections as the option to pay in instalments would reduce the financial burden.”

The agency would execute the scheme at a cost of ₹224 crore with funds from Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust. There are plans to engage registered contractors to accelerate the work within the stipulated time.

“Instead of temporary laying of the road and handing it over to the Greater Chennai Corporation, we would relay the road and the road cut charges would be included in the bill,” said an official.

Moreover, if a house or premises does not have rainwater harvesting structure, Metrowater would construct it and the cost would be recovered with charges for the sewer connection.