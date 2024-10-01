Metrowater to offer name change/correction services for free from October 1

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has announced that consumers may opt for services related to name change or name correction free of cost from October 1. A press release said the agency had been charging ₹100 for the service until now. Consumers may avail themselves of the services by producing relevant documents in the respective area offices. At present, there are nearly 13.85 lakh consumers remitting water and sewerage tax in the city.
Published - October 01, 2024 08:19 pm IST