Metrowater to maintain supply at current level

Chennai Metrowater plans to maintain supply at the current level, on the ground that demand has not spiked in the city amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

At present, the city is being supplied with 650 million litres of water a day (mld). Of this, nearly 500 mld is being supplied through pipelines. Though frequent hand-washing is being advised to prevent the spread of COVID-19, with most people at home, there is no spike in demand for water so far, according to officials.

“We are monitoring the situation and there has been no marked increase in demand so far. We have adequate resources to sustain water supply through the summer. Poondi reservoir is continuing to receive 470 cusecs of Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh. We are ensuring uninterrupted water supply to the city,” said a senior official.

The water agency is also assisting the civic body in its fumigation drive by helping to hire tankers and fill water from its distribution stations.

It has already helped with 100 trips to carry out disinfection in the city.

The number of trips is expected to be increased to 500 in the next few days, the official added. While Metrowater has reduced administrative functions, it is continuing with operation and maintenance work with minimal staff on a shift basis as per the guidelines.

Personal protective equipment is being procured for field workers, said officials.

“We are operating about 5,000 tanker trips daily. Residents may continue to book for tanker supply on payment through our ‘Dial for water’ online service. Helpline (044-45674567) for grievance redressal is also in place for residents to register their complaints,” said an official.

However, only repair work in the pipeline network would be carried out during the nationwide lock down. Provision of new connections under ‘Azhaithal Inaippu’ scheme, call for bids and construction projects except for few like the maintenance work in Nemmeli desalination plant have been suspended, officials added.