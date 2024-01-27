Metrowater to link all water sources in Chennai with circular pipeline to ensure equitable distribution

January 27, 2024 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - CHENNAI

City residents now manage without or with less water whenever a supply facility is shut down for maintenance or when a nearby source runs dry. In a bid to ensure equitable water distribution, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board or Metrowater plans to set up a ring main system, also called a circular pipeline, connecting all its water sources with distribution points at a cost of ₹2,005 crore.

The large pipeline, with a diameter of 1 m-1.8 m, will run for a length of nearly 94.45 km around the city, covering 426 sq.km of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). Water from the six major sources, including water treatment plants and desalination plants, will be pumped and fed into the ring main. The circular pipeline, which will form a closed loop, will send water to 11 distribution points, from where it will be sent to consumers through other existing transmission main lines.

Metrowater officials said that at present, each source catered to specific and nearby regions only. For instance, the desalination plant at Minjur supplied only to areas in north Chennai, and when there is a dip in water supply, distribution from alternative sources was a challenge. The water treatment plants were operated independently and were linked to a limited number of water distribution stations.

However, water can be transferred across any area and from any water source once the ring main system is established. Tiruvottiyur and Manali zones may be supplied with water from the Nemmeli desalinated water or Veeranam tank, with enough pressure.

A detailed feasibility report, prepared by Shah Technical Consultants, is being vetted by Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) and a detailed project report is expected to be ready by February or March. The water agency will implement the project in 30 months after a funding partner is finalised, a senior official said.

The ring main, which will draw water from the sources, will always be full and can transfer water with high pressure any time. The entire system with valves will be monitored and controlled by a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system for flow and pressure. It will help balance water distribution even during a supply shortage.

This will be a good initiative for providing adequate water to all households with high pressure. However, the water agency will have to address the challenge of managing a daily supply during droughts, when sources other than desalination would fail. The system will also have to tackle the city’s growing demand and rapid changes, said L. Elango, professor, Hydraulics and Water Resources Engineering, IIT-M.

In the next phase, there are plans to construct another ring main system for the Chennai Metropolitan area, covering 763 sq.km and running for a length of 107 km, at an estimated cost of ₹1,830 crore.