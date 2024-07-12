GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Metrowater to hold open house meetings in area offices on July 13

The event will be held between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Published - July 12, 2024 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Metorwater holds open house meetings on every second Saturday of the month. Photo: File

Metorwater holds open house meetings on every second Saturday of the month. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will hold open house meetings at all its area offices across the city on Saturday, July 13, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to address consumers’ complaints.

A press release said such meetings were held every second Saturday of the month in the 15 area offices. Residents may register complaints related to water supply and sewage disposal and water and sewer tax and charges at these meetings.

They can also get clarifications regarding the status of in-progress water and sewer connections and maintenance of rainwater harvesting structures. CMWSSB superintending engineers will also attend the meetings to redress grievances, said the release.

