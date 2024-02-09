ADVERTISEMENT

Metrowater to hold grievance redress meetings on Saturday

February 09, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

These meetings are organised on the second Saturday of every month

The Hindu Bureau

Consumers can register their complaints pertaining to drinking water supply, sewage collection, and tax and charges. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board or Metrowater will hold grievance redress meetings at all its area offices across Chennai on Saturday, February 10, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Consumers can register their complaints pertaining to drinking water supply, sewage collection, and tax and charges. They may also check the status of pending sewerage and water connections. Consumers may also clarify their doubts related to harnessing rainwater. Such meetings are organised on the second Saturday of every month.

