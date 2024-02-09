GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Metrowater to hold grievance redress meetings on Saturday

These meetings are organised on the second Saturday of every month

February 09, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Consumers can register their complaints pertaining to drinking water supply, sewage collection, and tax and charges. Photo: File

Consumers can register their complaints pertaining to drinking water supply, sewage collection, and tax and charges. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board or Metrowater will hold grievance redress meetings at all its area offices across Chennai on Saturday, February 10, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Consumers can register their complaints pertaining to drinking water supply, sewage collection, and tax and charges. They may also check the status of pending sewerage and water connections. Consumers may also clarify their doubts related to harnessing rainwater. Such meetings are organised on the second Saturday of every month.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.