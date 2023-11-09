ADVERTISEMENT

Metrowater to hold grievance redress meetings on November 11

November 09, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

They will also serve as a platform to discuss rainwater harvesting measures

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) or Metrowater will hold grievance redress meetings at area offices in Chennai on Saturday, November 11, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. A press release said residents could register their complaints pertaining to drinking water, sewage disposal, and check status of pending connections. They can also raise complaints related to water, sewerage tax, and charges. The meetings will also serve as a platform to discuss rainwater harvesting measures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US