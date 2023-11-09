HamberMenu
Metrowater to hold grievance redress meetings on November 11

They will also serve as a platform to discuss rainwater harvesting measures

November 09, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) or Metrowater will hold grievance redress meetings at area offices in Chennai on Saturday, November 11, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. A press release said residents could register their complaints pertaining to drinking water, sewage disposal, and check status of pending connections. They can also raise complaints related to water, sewerage tax, and charges. The meetings will also serve as a platform to discuss rainwater harvesting measures.

