Chennai

Metrowater to continue desilting sewers in Chennai

Chennai Metrowater will continue its exercise to desilt the sewer network across the city till August 6 as part of maintenance work ahead of the northeast monsoon.

The water agency had desilted sewer lines through 11,427 manholes in 1,425 streets in various zones between July 21 and July 30. It will continue the work in 953 streets across the city this week as well.

A total of 282 sewer desilting machines, 161 jet rodding machines and 57 sucker machines would be engaged for the operation. Residents could contact the area engineers concerned to register sewer related complaints, said a press release.

