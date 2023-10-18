Metrowater to conduct random survey to check maintenance of RWH structures in Chennai

October 18, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

A good southwest monsoon has increased groundwater level across the city except for a few zones. In a bid to ensure optimum harnessing of rainwater, Chennai Metrowater would conduct a random survey of buildings, particularly multi-storeyed ones.

The survey would be done along with non-governmental organisations in various zones to check on the maintenance of rainwater harvesting structures. This would be carried out based on the door-to-door survey done through volunteers of Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihoods Mission like last year.

Of the 10.27 lakh buildings verified then, 18% were found to have poorly-maintained RWH structures. This year, notices are planned to be issued to those who have not implemented or maintained RWH structures, officials said.

According to the data collated by Metrowater, the average water table is now at a depth of 4.4 metre below ground level compared to 5.33 metre last September. Similarly, there has been a rise in the city’s average groundwater level by 0.57 metre between August and September this year, indicating bountiful rains to Chennai towards the end of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Tiruvottiyur, Madhavaram and Ambattur zones have witnessed a marginal dip in water table compared to last year. The water level at Ambattur zone is now at a depth of 6.32 metre compared to 5.5 metre last year.

Officials noted that it could be due to more groundwater drawal in these merged areas that are yet to be fully covered by piped water supply. Perungudi, Alandur and Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar are among the zones that have seen a substantial increase in water table by 2 to 3 metre.

The water agency also plans to organise events like street plays to draw attention to the significance of rainwater harvesting. Besides pasting stickers on the importance of RWH in 420 water tankers, banners and awareness messages would be on display at shopping malls, metro rail stations, railway stations and buses. Residents may also contact RWH cell at 044-28458899 or check online to get their doubts on RWH clarified.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.