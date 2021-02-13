Metrowater to conduct open house

CHENNAI

13 February 2021 01:56 IST

Chennai Metrowater will organise open house meetings at its 15 area offices on February 13, after nearly a year due to the pandemic.

The meetings will be held between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Consumers can record complaints regarding water supply and sewage removal and clarify doubts about sewerage tax and water charges during the meetings, which will be held in adherence to the safety norms stipulated by the government.

The water agency has decided to conduct such meetings on second Saturdays of every month, following lockdown relaxations. Residents may also record complaints about pending water/sewerage connections in the meetings, the release added.

