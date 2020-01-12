Metrowater signs MoU with NGO

To build in-house capacity and learn about new technologies, Chennai Metrowater recently signed an MoU with the International Water Association (IWA), a non-profit organisation and knowledge hub for water sector.

Metrowater officials said the International Water Association had members who were water specialists from nearly 140 countries.

The MoU will help access various technologies and research papers.

A liaison person would also be soon appointed by IWA to work with the Metrowater to render support on projects. Besides technology validation and project design validation, the network with IWA would help learn about benchmark practices in other countries.

The organisation also hosts young leadership programme in water and waste water sectors, which would be useful to engineers. The association with IWA would equip with more resources to improve quality of infrastructure and service, the official added.