Metrowater revises water and sewerage charges in the city

April 08, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Residential buildings are set to see a 5% hike, while commercial ones will witness a 10% increment compared with the last fiscal; the charges had to be increased due to the mounting operation cost

The Hindu Bureau

The charges for the paid mobile water tanker supply for residential and commercial structures will also go up. Photo: File | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

Metrowater has revised the water and sewerage charges for domestic and commercial consumers in the city from this month. It has increased water and sewerage charges for residential buildings by 5%, while commercial ones will witness a 10% increment compared with the previous fiscal.

Sources noted that the decision was taken last year to bridge the widening gap between revenue and expenditure. The water tariff revision was previously carried out in May 2018. The water and sewerage charges had to be raised due to the increasing operation cost.

Though an annual increase of 5% in water and sewerage charges was proposed then, the hike was not implemented for the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents of a few areas noted that the hike was made without much notification. However, sources in the water agency said the details on the proposed hike were informed through various media.

In the city, consumers who were paying ₹80 per month will have to pay ₹84, and for commercial establishments, the new rate will be ₹263 per month. Similarly, tariff for metered connections starts from ₹42 (up to 10 kl) instead of the earlier ₹40 for residential structures.

The charges for the paid mobile water tanker supply for residential and commercial structures will go up. For a 6-kl tanker load, residents will have to pay ₹499 instead of ₹475. An additional ₹35 will be charged for the 9-kl load charged at ₹700.

