Metrowater project to provide water to 4 areas gets clearance

CRZ clearance has been recommended for the project to provide water supply to Madipakkam, Mathur, Jalladampettai and Uthandi

The Expert Appraisal Committee of the Environment Ministry has recommended CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) clearance to a project of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to provide comprehensive water supply to Madipakkam, Mathur, Jalladampettai and Uthandi village.

CMWSSB aims to provide water to these areas from the existing desalination plants at Minjur in North Chennai and Nemmeli in South Chennai.

The Board had applied for CRZ clearance for construction of a water distribution station and laying of a water distribution network at Uthandi village to enable it to provide water to these areas. It had sought clearance for construction of an underground tank of 2 lakh litres capacity, and an overhead tank of a capacity of 8 lakh litres and for laying of pipelines.

Details available on the CMWSSB website showed that work on the project had been awarded to Satvva-Shriram EPC joint venture and work commenced on February 1, 2019 and is scheduled to be completed by January 31, 2021. Once the full project is completed, it will benefit 1.10 lakh people living in these areas.

The Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority has recommended the project for clearance in a letter dated March 6, 2020, the expert committee noted.

The Board had submitted before the Committee that the total pipeline length is 35.49 km of which 12.06 km traverses the CRZ-II area. The Committee noted that the work is in progress with around 37.4% work completed in non- CRZ-II areas. Based on the submissions, the EAC recommended the project for CRZ clearance.