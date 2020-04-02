Metrowater procures protective gear for field workers, steps up checks at facilities

Chennai Metrowater has procured about 250 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for its field workers, as a protective measure against COVID-19.

The water agency operates nearly 5,500 trips, every day, across the city, including those on payment. To ensure safety of the workers, disinfectants are being sprayed using jetrodding machines, daily, at the filling points.

Officials of Metrowater said that workers were provided masks, gloves and sanitisers and educated about precautionary measures. Many of them were also involved in disinfecting public places such as bus stands and markets.

In zone 8, time keepers who allocate trips to lorry drivers are now provided protective suits. At distribution points like Kilpauk Water Works, temperature checks are done using hand-held thermometers for workers, including lorry drivers.

“We are planning to buy more such kits for the field workers. We ensure that staff members do not work with illness. Elderly persons are discouraged from fetching water during street supply,” said an official.

Moreover, lorry drivers are also told to practise physical distancing during allocation of trips, at the distribution stations.

Nearly 700 lorries have been hired for tanker water supply and about 1,400 drivers and cleaners operate the trips.

Meanwhile, lorry drivers noted that such protective gear must be uniformly provided at all water distribution stations. For instance, southern head works distribution station near Valluvar Kottam is yet to implement such preventive measures, fully.

The water agency must also consider providing incentives to encourage drivers and cleaners, engaged in essential services, during the period, they added.