Metrowater plans to increase quantity of water supply

CHENNAI

10 June 2021 04:10 IST

The agency will begin to draw water from Veeranam tank by month-end

Chennai Metrowater is mulling over an increase in the quantity of water being supplied to the city as more added areas have now been provided with drinking water infrastructure.

At present, the city and added areas are being provided with 846.41 million litres a day (mld) of water. Of this, nearly 815.21 mld is provided as domestic supply for those in the city and added areas, and the remaining to industrial and municipal supply.

With Veeranam tank in Cuddalore expected to receive water around the third week of June, the agency is planning to begin drawal to augment the city’s supply after June 25.

Metrowater officials said about 90 mld of water was being sourced from the Paravanar river belt, borewells and the NLC’s mines. Once Veeranam tank, which is dry now, begins to receive water, there are plans to draw about 130 mld initially and subsequently, drawal from other sources in Cuddalore district would be stopped.

“We are planning to increase the city's water supply to 900 mld-930 mld to enable better access for consumers in added areas. However, drinking water would be provided to merged areas on alternate days for now,” said an official.

Some of the localities annexed with the Greater Chennai Corporation, including Theeyambakkam, Vadaperumbakkam, and those along East Coast Road, like Palavakkam, Injambakkam and Perungudi, now have a water pipeline network. Similarly, Metrowater has provided infrastructure in neighbouring local bodies, such as Pammal and Pallavaram. With growing population and urbanisation, the water demand has increased to 1,100 mld to 1,200 mld and steps are being taken to bridge the shortfall.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) expects Mettur water to reach Veeranam tank by the third week of June. The tank has a capacity of 1,465 million cubic feet of water.

Officials said the WRD would complete desilting work being carried out in supply and surplus channels of the tank by June 20. Other improvement works, such as construction of regulators in the channels, would be temporarily suspended.

Once water storage in Veeranam tank is built, water would be released for irrigation needs in August or September, officials said.

“We also expect Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh to reach the State border in Uthukottai, Tiruvallur district, around June 16-17. The Andhra Pradesh authorities have assured us to release Krishna water into the KP canal around June 14. This will also help boost water resources for the city’s supply,” said an official.