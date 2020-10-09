Metrowater plans to construct overhead tank in Velachery to do away with water shortages

Once the tank is constructed, residential areas between Perungudi and Velachery railway stations will not have drinking water shortages, an official said

The Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) plans to construct an overhead tank to provide round-the-clock water supply in east Velachery. An amount of ₹10 crore has been allotted, and Adyar zone officials are engaged in getting a vacant plot of land from the Greater Chennai Corporation, along with drawing up an estimate for executing the project.

A senior official of Metrowater said several residential areas in east Velachery, which had remained undeveloped, are witnessing heavy construction activity. These localities including Bethel Avenue, VGP Selva Nagar, Balakrishna Nagar, Annai Indira Nagar, Baby Nagar, and Udayam Nagar and have water pipelines, but are supplied with limited water.

Metrowater plans to construct an overhead tank along with a sump in east Velachery so that the water being received from the Nemmeli desalination plant could be utilised fully.

The senior official of Metrowater said once the overhead tank is constructed, residential areas located on the perimeter of the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) between Perungudi and Velachery railway stations would not have any drinking water shortages.