Metrowater cash counters to be open on Saturdays till September 30 for tax and charges payment

The cash counters in all Chennai Metrowater offices will function on Saturdays to enable consumers to remit water, sewer tax and charges till September 30.

A press release said drop boxes have been placed in all area and depot offices to facilitate residents to pay tax and charges as cheques or demand drafts. Besides e-sevai centres, residents may also make payments online using credit, debit cards and net banking facility. UPI, QR code and iPoS are the other facilities through which tax and charges may be remitted towards the water agency.