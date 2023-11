November 16, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metrowater will operate 24-hour helplines (1916 and 044-45674567) to enable residents register complaints related to water supply and sewage disposal during Northeast monsoon, said a press release. A total of 2,149 field workers are engaged in maintenance of water and sewer infrastructure.

