Metrowater online services to be shut on October 28 and 29 due to data centre maintenance

October 25, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Residents of the city will not have access to Metrowater’s various online services on October 28 and 29 as the centralised data centre will be shut for maintenance. A press release said the data centre at Metrowater headquarters, Chintadripet, would undergo maintenance works during the weekend. Residents will not be able to access online services such as Dial for Water, Dial for Septic Tank Clearance, payment of water and sewerage tax and charges, and complaints registration. The online services will resume by 9 a.m. on October 30.

