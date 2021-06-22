Metrowater launches desilting of sewer network

CHENNAI

22 June 2021 02:42 IST

The exercise set to go on till June 30

Chennai Metrowater launched a mass desilting programme of its sewer network across the city on Monday.

The exercise would be carried out till June 30 as precautionary maintenance work ahead of the northeast monsoon.

The sewer pipeline network and maintenance holes in 801 densely-populated streets have been identified for silt removal. This is expected to allow the network to take additional load during the rainy season and also avoid sewage blocks or overflow.

Advertising

Advertising

Many Members of the Legislative Assembly flagged off the programme in their respective constituencies across the city.

While Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma.Subramanian inaugurated the exercise in Saidapet, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin flagged off the operation at Venkatarangam Pillai Street, Triplicane.

On an average, the city generates nearly 553 million litres of sewage daily.

The sewer network has been laid for a distance of about 4,800 km in non-bus route roads alone.

Metrowater Managing Director C. Vijayaraj Kumar, who inspected the works, instructed the officials to complete the desilting work on schedule.