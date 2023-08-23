Metrowater labourers’ union protest, submit 15-point charter of demands

August 23, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Labourers’ Union, affiliated to CITU, staged a demonstration in the city on Wednesday in support of various demands, including permanent jobs for workers employed on contract.

Office-bearers of the union said that there were a minimum of 2,200 workers employed in the operation and maintenance of water supply and sewerage infrastructure. Though the labourers have work experience ranging from three to 15 years, they are still deprived of a permanent job and better salary. The union’s president and former Maduravoyal MLA G. Beem Rao said the minimum monthly salary of the field workers should be fixed at ₹26,000 with an eight-hour work shift.

The union also demanded that the board not allow outsourcing of operation and maintenance to private agencies. The water agency must instead use the fund to strengthen its manpower and infrastructure, Mr. Rao said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the union also submitted a 15-point charter of demands to senior officials of Metrowater. While several of the demands, such as better basic facilities, including food allowance and uniforms, were agreed upon, officials noted that the demands for permanent jobs would be scrutinised. The union has scheduled meetings with other associations and officials on Friday to discuss various issues.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.