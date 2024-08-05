Metrowater labour union stages protest seeking permanent jobs and increase in wages

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) Labourers Union staged a protest near the board’s headquarters, Chintadripet, on Monday demanding permanent jobs and increase in wages.

Some of the contract workers participated in the protest along with their family members. The union has demanded that those workers who have been engaged for over three years as daily wage labourers or as contract labourers must be given permanent jobs.

A.Soundararajan, Centre of Indian Trade Union State president, who participated in the protest said the water board must recommend for job permanency of the employees.

Nearly 2,850 labourers have been hired for sewer and water network maintenance and continue to work for low wages. G.Beem Rao, the union’s president and former Maduravoyal MLA, said some of the contract workers are waiting for permanent jobs for nearly 15 years. Currently, their wages vary between ₹16,000 and ₹21,000 per month. The government must fix minimum monthly salary at ₹26,000.

He also recalled that 17 workers who were directly employed by CMWSSB in Alandur were yet to be provided with permanent jobs. The union also wanted old pension scheme to be implemented.

Mr.Rao noted that the government must run the water treatment plants in Puzhal and Veeranam and stop privatisation of operation and maintenance of such facilities. With the city limits being expanded, there was a growing need of workers and they must be provided with adequate compensation.

Members noted that they would be forced to go on strike if their demands were not met. The union office- bearers also submitted a petition to the Metrowater senior officials and were assured that it would be sent for government scrutiny. Earlier, the union members contributed nearly ₹7,280 towards Wayanad disaster relief.