Metrowater labour union plans agitation from August 5

Published - July 15, 2024 07:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Labourers’ Union (CITU) is planning an agitation from August 5 in support of their long-pending demand of job permanency for contract workers.

M. Palani, general secretary of the Union, said nearly 2,850 workers were engaged by the water agency as contract workers and daily wage labourers to carry out fieldwork, including providing connections, clearing sewage blocks, and maintaining sewer lines. Most of them have remained temporary workers for 15 years now.

The Union has sought permanent jobs for many years. G. Beem Rao, former MLA and the Union’s president, said though orders to provide permanent posts to some workers in Alandur zone were obtained under the Tamil Nadu Industrial Establishments (Conferment of Permanent Status to Workmen) Act, 1981, job permanency was yet to be given.

Similarly, nearly 671 workers in the Labour Commissionerate were also waiting for permanent jobs. The Union members will go on strike near the Metrowater headquarters from August 5 along with family members if the demands are not yet, he said.

