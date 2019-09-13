Chennai

Metrowater grievance meeting

Chennai Metrowater will hold meetings in its 15 area offices on September 14, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

This is to address grievances of city residents about its services.

City residents may furnish complaints regarding water supply and sewage removal.

Clarify doubts

They can also clarify doubts pertaining to water, sewerage tax and water charges and maintenance of rainwater harvesting structures at the meeting.

Residents can also check the status about pending new water/sewer connections.

During the meetings held in August, 41 petitions were received regarding the water supply and sewage disposal services and 34 complaints have been addressed so far, said a Metrowater press release.

