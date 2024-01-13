Metrowater exploring possibilities to supply treated wastewater from Perungudi STP to ease industrial demand

January 13, 2024 02:21 am | Updated 02:21 am IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metrowater is exploring possibilities to convey treated wastewater from Perungudi plant to industries in Chengalpattu district. The water agency is already supplying treated wastewater from its other facilities in Kodungaiyur and Koyambedu.

The proposal is under scrutiny following demand raised by various industries during the recent global investors meet in the city. Sources in the Metrowater said the feasibility of supplying tertiary treated water from the Perungudi TTUF (tertiary treatment using ultrafiltration) plant of 10 million litres a day capacity would be studied. Moreover, laying a pipeline for about 40 km to supply reclaimed water to industries in Chengalpattu district would also be considered.

About 10-15 industries have expressed interest in purchasing recycled wastewater from the water agency. Moreover, there was also an additional demand of 20 mld for treated wastewater from industries in Sriperumbudur and Oragadam belt.

At present, about 23 mld of secondary treated sewage from Kodungaiyur sewage treatment plant is being supplied to industries in Manali, Minjur and Ennore belt. Moreover, two tertiary treatment reserve osmosis plants with 45 mld capacity each at Koyambedu and Kodungaiyur further treated wastewater that is suitable for industrial purpose.

Currently, nearly 40 mld of water is being conveyed from both the plants as an effort to reduce freshwater demand from industries. Those in Sriperumbudur, Irungattukottai and Oragadam industrial belt are being supplied from Koyambedu plant.

While the water agency directly supplied to the companies at a charge of ₹80 per kilo litre, treated wastewater is being supplied to SIPCOT at a rate of ₹65 per kl. SIPCOT distributed the water to the companies.

With another TTUF plant in Nesapakkam, Metrowater is looking to reduce stress on freshwater sources and divert it to domestic use. At present, it supplies about 20 mld of freshwater to industries.

