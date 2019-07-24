Metrowater earns bouquets, brickbats for Chandraayan tweet

Tweeting late on Monday after Chandraayan 2 was successfully launched at SHAR, the Chennai Metro Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) made heads turn with a tweet which many people thought was completely ‘out of character’.

The Twitter handle of the CMWSSB @CHN_Metro_Water tweeted appropriately, but with a touch of levity that if any water could be found on the Moon, the ISRO should contact it.

The mention, of course, had a number of likes, RTs and replies, and was even shared on WhatsApp. The Metrowater team had congratulated ISRO for the success of Chandraayan 2, even as it made a pitch for rights to the water, if any, on the moon.

Chennai and its surrounding areas, which have been reeling under water shortage, has taken Metrowater right into the homes of people. Residents regularly order water tankers from the official site, and Metrowater too has enlivened its social media presence with periodic messages on the steps being taken to alleviate water scarcity. It also encourages consumers to report their complaints.

A senior Metrowater official said that social media has become an important platform which any service-related agency could no longer ignore. The presence of the Metrowater, like any other government agency on the social media, was to connect with consumers and to play a positive role in solving the problems of citizens. He said the tweet had earned appreciation, as well as flak, but both kinds of responses were being taken in the right spirit. The senior official said the Metrowater handle on Twitter was managed by an in-house team of officials assisted by a media professional.