Metrowater driver gets 5 years’ jail for running over three girls

A Mahila court sentenced the driver of a water tanker that mowed down three students of the Chellammal College in 2016 on Anna Salai to five years of imprisonment.

R. Rajendran, 42, the driver of the tanker that was contracted to Metrowater, was found guilty and convicted for culpable homicide not amounting to murder punishable under Section 304 Part-II IPC and sentenced to undergo five years’ imprisonment.

According to the chargesheet filed by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic Investigation Wing, Ashok Nagar, in the afternoon of October, 13, 2016, Rajendran of Virudhunagar got his tanker filled from the station in Thiru.Vi.Ka. Industrial Estate, Guindy, and started driving rashly on Anna Salai.

The tanker ran over L. Chitra, 20, and C. Asha Shruthi, 20, third year B.Com students, and M. Gayathiri, 19, a second year B.Com student. They were standing at the Guindy bus stand to go to their college.

Two students, Jayshree and Meena, and two others who were walking on the road, Savararaj, 65, and Omanakutttan, 40, were injured.

After knocking them down, the tanker crashed into an autorickshaw and two two-wheelers near the SPIC building.

“Earlier, the truck’s cleaner Mayakannan goaded Rajendran to drive faster so they could get two additional trips to make more money,” the chargesheet read. The cleaner was also charged.

Fine imposed

The trial was conducted before the Mahila court on the Madras High Court campus.

At the end of the trial, judge R.N. Manjula held the driver guilty for offences cited by the prosecution but held that the cleaner was not guilty.

A fine of ₹20,500 was imposed on the driver.