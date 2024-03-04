GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Metrowater depot office in Adyar to be shifted to facilitate CMRL work

March 04, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Metrowater will shift its depot –178 office falling under Adyar zone to a new venue in Taramani from March 6 to facilitate metro rail work in Indira Nagar.

A press release said, the depot office now functioning in Indira Nagar Second Avenue will be shifted to Taramani sewage pumping station, Peeliamman Koil Street, Taramani. Residents may visit the new office to register water and sewer related complaints and also pay water, sewer charges and tax. For details, contact Metrowater officials (8144930178 and 8144930239).

