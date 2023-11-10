Metrowater contract workers withdraw strike following agreement on Deepavali bonus

November 10, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nearly 2,850 contract workers of Chennai Metrowater would be provided Deepavali bonus of ₹3,000 this year. The workers withdrew the announcement on strike following an agreement between the contract workers’ union and the water agency on Thursday.

G. Beem Rao, president, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Contract Workers Union, affiliated to CITU, said contract workers would be provided bonus for the first time since the inception of Metrowater.

Earlier, the union had announced a strike seeking permanent jobs and bonus to field workers. An agreement between Metrowater and the Union was made in the presence of Labour Welfare department assistant commissioner K.P.Santhi, he said.

