HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Metrowater contract workers withdraw strike following agreement on Deepavali bonus

A bonus of ₹3,000 will be given to nearly 2,850 contract workers of Chennai Metrowater this year. This is the first time contract workers would be provided bonus since the inception of the water agency, says union president

November 10, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 2,850 contract workers of Chennai Metrowater would be provided Deepavali bonus of ₹3,000 this year. The workers withdrew the announcement on strike following an agreement between the contract workers’ union and the water agency on Thursday.

G. Beem Rao, president, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Contract Workers Union, affiliated to CITU, said contract workers would be provided bonus for the first time since the inception of Metrowater.

Earlier, the union had announced a strike seeking permanent jobs and bonus to field workers. An agreement between Metrowater and the Union was made in the presence of Labour Welfare department assistant commissioner K.P.Santhi, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.