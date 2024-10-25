Metrowater contract labourers get hike in Deepavali bonus

The contract labourers engaged by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will get a hike in bonus amount for Deepavali this year.

An increase in the bonus from ₹3,000 to ₹3,600 was sanctioned after a round of talks between the water agency officials and the CMWSSB Labourers’ Union on Friday in the presence of Assistant Commissioner of Labour S.P.Shanthi.

G.Beem Rao, president, CMWSSB Labourers’ Union and former Maduravoyal MLA said nearly 2,850 contract labourers engaged in water and sewer infrastructure maintenance would benefit this year. The Metrowater labourers started getting festival bonus only from last fiscal.

