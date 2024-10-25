GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Metrowater contract labourers get hike in Deepavali bonus

Published - October 25, 2024 07:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The contract labourers engaged by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will get a hike in bonus amount for Deepavali this year.

An increase in the bonus from ₹3,000 to ₹3,600 was sanctioned after a round of talks between the water agency officials and the CMWSSB Labourers’ Union on Friday in the presence of Assistant Commissioner of Labour S.P.Shanthi.

G.Beem Rao, president, CMWSSB Labourers’ Union and former Maduravoyal MLA said nearly 2,850 contract labourers engaged in water and sewer infrastructure maintenance would benefit this year. The Metrowater labourers started getting festival bonus only from last fiscal.

Published - October 25, 2024 07:33 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.