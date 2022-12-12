Metrowater clears water stagnation in 196 locations across the city

December 12, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metrowater has cleared water stagnation in nearly 196 locations across the city following Cyclone Mandous. Moreover, nearly 537 desilting and jetrodding machines were engaged in cleaning the sewer network and stagnant rainwater over the past two days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The water agency had pumped nearly 943 million litres of water a day (mld) on Monday, a higher volume than the usual daily load of 570-580 mld. The sewer network also carried rainwater.

A press release said about 2,000 field workers were involved in clearing sewage blocks in the network and desilting the lines. Special teams have been deployed to carry out works during the night hours. Nearly 334 generators have been provided to ensure functioning of the sewage pumping stations across the city.

Moreover, sucker machines have been provided in all water distribution stations to remove stagnant rainwater. Residents may contact the helplines -044-45674567 and 1916 for sewage and waterlogging related complaints, the release said.