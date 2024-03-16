Metrowater begins improving water and drainage network in city zones

March 16, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - CHENNNAI

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has recently started work to improve the drinking water and sewerage network in various city zones. Work is under way to replace sewer pipelines in Thousand lights, Chepauk, and Triplicane, which fall under Teynampet zone, at a cost of nearly ₹80 crore. New pumping stations will also be constructed, a press release said. Besides this, areas such as K.K. Nagar and West Mambalam will also get an improved drinking water pipeline network at a cost of ₹6.6 crore. The water agency is also laying a water distribution pipeline at ward 186 of Perungudi zone and ward 84 of Ambattur zone, the release added.